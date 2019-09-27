UrduPoint.com
Defense Of Ex-Algerian President's Supporters To Appeal Against 15-Year Sentence - Lawyer

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 11:11 AM

The defense of ex-Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's brother Said will lodge an appeal against his 15-year imprisonment, as well as against the sentence for other supporters of the ex-leader, including former intelligence officials Athmane Tartag and Mohamed Mediene, and Workers' Party head Louisa Hanoune, lawyer Rashid Khan said on Friday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The defense of ex-Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's brother Said will lodge an appeal against his 15-year imprisonment, as well as against the sentence for other supporters of the ex-leader, including former intelligence officials Athmane Tartag and Mohamed Mediene, and Workers' Party head Louisa Hanoune, lawyer Rashid Khan said on Friday.

A military court in Blida sentenced the former president's supporters to 15 years in prison last week for engaging in plotting against the state and the army in a bid to transfer power unconstitutionally amid violent protests against Bouteflika's decision to seek a fifth term in office.

"The sentences will be appealed in a higher court next week, so that the trial is held in more appropriate circumstances," Khan said in an interview with Al Arabiya.

He stressed that no real evidence of the suspects' guilt had been provided.

According to Algerian media, Said Bouteflika, who used to de-facto head the nation after his brother's stroke, sought imposing a state of emergency in the country and nominating former President Liamine Zeroual as a temporary leader.

Meanwhile, National Army Chief of Staff Ahmed Gaid Salah insisted that Bouteflika should abandon his post due to his health condition and a constitutional election should be held.

Bouteflika resigned on April 2 following the protests. His brother Said was detained a month later, along with Tartag and Mediene. Upper house speaker Abdelkader Bensalah took over as an interim president, but the protests continued with the demonstrators demanding that all politicians who got positions in the government step down and calling on the army to refrain from meddling in the politics.

After becoming the acting president, Bensalah initially set the elections for July 4. However, the vote has been rescheduled for December 12.

