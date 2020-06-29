Defense of Ex-French Prime Minister Fillon to Appeal 5-Year Sentence for Embezzlement

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The defense of ex-French Prime Minister Francois Fillon will appeal the decision of a Paris court that sentenced him to five years in prison, three of them suspended, for embezzling state funds, lawyer Antonin Levy said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Fillon was sentenced to five years in prison and fined 375,000 Euros ($422,990) over the 2017 fake job scandal. His wife, Penelope, was handled a three-years suspended sentence as an accomplice and also fined 375,000 euros.

"This decision is unfair. We will express protest. There will be a new trial," Levi told reporters after the hearing.