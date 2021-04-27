UrduPoint.com
Defense Of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation To Appeal Ban On Public Activities

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 08:17 PM

Defense of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation to Appeal Ban on Public Activities

The defense of Alexey Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) will appeal the decision of the Moscow City Court imposing a ban on a number of public activities, lawyer Ivan Pavlov told Sputnik on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, the Moscow City Court restricted activities of the FBK as part of an effort to label it an extremist organization. The FBK was, in particular, prohibited from interacting with the media, posting information online, organizing public events, participating in elections, and using financial services that do not relate to the payment of taxes, salaries and damages.

The court also banned certain activities of an affiliated NGO, the Citizens' Rights Protection Foundation (also labeled as a foreign agent).

"We will appeal this," Pavlov said.

Russian prosecutors have accused Navalny's regional offices and his Anti-Corruption Foundation of continuing illegal activities and organizing unlawful public gatherings. Prosecutors seek to label FBK, Navalny's coordinating centers, and the Citizens' Rights Protection Foundation NGO, as extremist organizations, inasmuch as "they create conditions for destabilizing the social and political situation."

According to experts interviewed by Sputnik, if the NGOs are labeled as extremist organizations, operating in the country will be impossible, all their symbols will be banned, and media outlets mentioning the organizations will be obligated to emphasize that they are prohibited.

