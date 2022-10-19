Defense Officials of South Korea, Philippines Discuss Cooperation - Reports

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) South Korean Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul held a video conference with his Philippine counterpart, Franco Nemesio Gacal to discuss cooperation in weapons supply, personnel exchange, and combined exercises, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Wednesday, citing the country's defense ministry.

During the online conference, held in the context of the Joint Defense Cooperation Committee, Gacal noted that the South Korean FA-50 light combat aircraft had greatly contributed to the modernization of the Philippines' armed forces, the news agency reported.

In turn, Shin called on the Philippines to support Seoul's efforts for the denuclearization of North Korea, the news agency added.

North Korea has carried out eight test missile launches since September 25 and over 25 since the beginning of 2022. Pyongyang has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to the refusal of the US and South Korea to stop joint military drills, which Pyongyang believes threaten regional stability.

