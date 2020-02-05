UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defense Spending Hike Does Not Contradict Sweden's Desire To Have Good Russia Ties - Linde

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 02:20 AM

Defense Spending Hike Does Not Contradict Sweden's Desire to Have Good Russia Ties - Linde

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Sweden wants to have good and trusting relations with Russia, and Stockholm's plans to boost its defense spending does not contradict this intention, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Tuesday following talks with Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

Earlier in January, the Swedish Defense Commission decided that the country's defense expenditure should increase by 50 percent until 2025.

"Partly it [increasing defense spending] depends on Russia increasing arms. The [Swedish] government has agreed with the assessment made by the Defense Commission. And we are also increasing our allocation on Swedish defense. But it does not contradict the fact that we want to have a good and trusting relationship with Russia, which is our big neighbor," Linde said.

The Swedish top diplomat added that among other things, the two sides discussed the measures that could be taken to restore confidence in the region.

During the December NATO summit in London, a significant increase in the speed of reinforcements' redeployment to the Baltic states ” Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania ” on the front line of the alliance's so-called eastern flank was announced.

Moscow has repeatedly warned that NATO's military buildup near Russia's borders could spark a conflict, destabilize the region and lead to a global arms race.

Related Topics

NATO Russia London Stockholm Alliance Lead Estonia Sweden Lithuania Latvia January December Government Top Race

Recent Stories

Palestinian Leader, Russian Envoy Discuss MidEast ..

2 hours ago

Trump's 'Deal of Century' Could Cement Situation o ..

2 hours ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

2 hours ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

2 hours ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.