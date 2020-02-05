MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Sweden wants to have good and trusting relations with Russia, and Stockholm's plans to boost its defense spending does not contradict this intention, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Tuesday following talks with Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

Earlier in January, the Swedish Defense Commission decided that the country's defense expenditure should increase by 50 percent until 2025.

"Partly it [increasing defense spending] depends on Russia increasing arms. The [Swedish] government has agreed with the assessment made by the Defense Commission. And we are also increasing our allocation on Swedish defense. But it does not contradict the fact that we want to have a good and trusting relationship with Russia, which is our big neighbor," Linde said.

The Swedish top diplomat added that among other things, the two sides discussed the measures that could be taken to restore confidence in the region.

During the December NATO summit in London, a significant increase in the speed of reinforcements' redeployment to the Baltic states ” Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania ” on the front line of the alliance's so-called eastern flank was announced.

Moscow has repeatedly warned that NATO's military buildup near Russia's borders could spark a conflict, destabilize the region and lead to a global arms race.