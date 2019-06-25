UrduPoint.com
Defense Spending Of European NATO Members, Canada To Increase By 3.9% In 2019- Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The defense spending in European members of NATO and Canada is set to show a 3.9 percent increase in 2019, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday.

"We are releasing figures for the 2019 defense spending, and I can announce that the real increase for 2019 is 3.

9 percent across European allies and Canada," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

The alliance chief remarked that NATO defense expenditure had been growing for five years in a row.

