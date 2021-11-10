Defense Team Calls Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse to Testify in Own Murder Trial

Kyle Rittenhouse's defense team called him to testify as a witness at his own trial on Wednesday, where he faces murder charges for shooting three men, killing two, during Black Lives Matter protests in August 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Kyle Rittenhouse's defense team called him to testify as a witness at his own trial on Wednesday, where he faces murder charges for shooting three men, killing two, during Black Lives Matter protests in August 2020.

Rittenhouse reiterated the testimony of previous witnesses, including that the first man to be shot, Joseph Rosenbaum, was verbally threatening to take his life. He also said that he did not go to the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin seeking trouble, but rather, to provide medical help to anyone who should need it.

Rittenhouse is facing six charges including first-degree reckless homicide with a dangerous weapon and recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon for shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz during the riots that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse and his defense team argue that he shot the three men in self-defense after being threatened, chased and attacked by them that night.

Rittenhouse cried during portions of his testimony, including when he first recounted the shooting itself. The emotional response prompted Judge Bruce Schroeder to call for a short break at that time.

Rittenhouse returned to testify afterwards, recounting the events of the night of the shooting. The state's prosecution team later on Wednesday will have an opportunity to cross-examine Rittenhouse.