Defense Team Of Navalny's FBK Appeals Court Ban Of Organization - Lawyer

Fri 09th July 2021 | 08:04 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The defense team of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated foreign agent in Russia) has appealed the Moscow City Court's decision to label it as an extremist organization, lawyer Ivan Pavlov said on Friday.

"Today, we, the lawyers and jurists, who represented the FBK in court, filed an appeal against the Moscow City Court's decision," Pavlov wrote in his Telegram channel.

The appeal will be reviewed by the first appellate court of Federal jurisdiction.

In June, the court ruled that the FBK, aligned with jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, is an extremist group and must stop all operations in the country.

