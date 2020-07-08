Defense to Appeal Arrest of Roscosmos Adviser Safronov, Suspected of Treason

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The defense of ex-journalist Ivan Safronov, serving as an adviser to the chief of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, will contest the decision of the court to arrest him until September 6 on suspicions of passing state secrets to a NATO country, lawyer Ivan Pavlov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Yes, we will lodge an appeal," Pavlov said.