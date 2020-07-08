UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defense To Appeal Arrest Of Roscosmos Adviser Safronov, Suspected Of Treason

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

Defense to Appeal Arrest of Roscosmos Adviser Safronov, Suspected of Treason

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The defense of ex-journalist Ivan Safronov, serving as an adviser to the chief of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, will contest the decision of the court to arrest him until September 6 on suspicions of passing state secrets to a NATO country, lawyer Ivan Pavlov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Yes, we will lodge an appeal," Pavlov said.

Related Topics

NATO Russia September Court

Recent Stories

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

1 minute ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a new law regulating graz ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews specialised police forces c ..

1 hour ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar holds virtual meeting with ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 exposes companies without a digital roadm ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews preparations and proto ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.