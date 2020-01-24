UrduPoint.com
Defense To Discuss With Issachar Possibility To Ask Russian President For Pardon - Lawyer

Fri 24th January 2020 | 05:22 PM

The defense of Israeli woman Naama Issachar, serving a prison term in Russia for drug trafficking, intends to discuss with her the possibility of asking President Vladimir Putin for pardon, Pen & Paper, a law firm addressing Issachar's case, told Sputnik on Friday

"In the coming days, the defense will discuss with Naama Issachar the statement by Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov about the need for her to personally ask the president for pardon. In all cases, this will be her personal decision, which we will inform you about," the company said.

Earlier, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a request for Issachar's pardon to Putin, and the woman's mother asked the president, but the convict herself has not done so.

Earlier Friday, Peskov confirmed that Issachar had not yet asked the president for pardon, which "slows down the entire process."

