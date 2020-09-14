UrduPoint.com
Defense Witness Reminds UK Extradition Hearing Assange Would Face Life Sentence In US

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 09:07 PM

A witness for the defense of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on Monday reminded the London Criminal Court deciding on his extradition to the United States that the whistleblower would spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted in the United States, where he will face 18 espionage and computer misuse charges

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) A witness for the defense of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on Monday reminded the London Criminal Court deciding on his extradition to the United States that the whistleblower would spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted in the United States, where he will face 18 espionage and computer misuse charges.

"If convicted, he is likely to be sentenced to imprisonment that will go on for the rest of his life," US lawyer and criminology expert Eric Lewis said via video link from the United States on the first part of the hearing that resumed on Monday after the court adjourned on Thursday over COVID-19 concerns that were later cleared when the suspect case tested negative.

In spite of the technical difficulties that eventually led court to adjourn for the day, Lewis added that in the "best case scenario", Assange could face "somewhere between 20 years, if everything goes brilliantly, to 175 years which the government could easily ask for," for publishing classified information on the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and thousands of US diplomatic cables.

He added that the US Department of Justice will treat the 49-year-old whistleblower as a national security risk prisoner, and he will be detained under special administrative measures.

Lewis noted that under such a regime, prisoners are not even allowed to watch television programs other than those chosen by the prison authorities, pointing out that Assange's mental health makes him particularly vulnerable to this type of harsh conditions.

The hearing to decide whether Assange should be sent to the United States resumed on September 7 at the London Central Criminal Court, after six months of delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WikiLeaks founder, who has been locked up at the maximum-security prison of Belmarsh since his arrest at the Ecuadoran embassy in London in April 2019, is attending the trial from behind a glass panel, away from his defense team.

The hearing is expected to last at least three weeks, and it is highly probable that the verdict will be appealed by the losing side.

