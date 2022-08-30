Defensive Lines Built in Kherson Region Against Possible Attacks by Ukraine - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The Kherson Region is under the protection of the Russian Armed Forces, several defensive lines have been built against possible attacks by Ukraine, deputy head of the regional administration Kirill Stremousov told Sputnik.

"The Kherson Region is completely under the protection of professional military from the Russian Defense Ministry. Several defensive lines have been built. Nothing threatens Kherson and the Kherson Region," Stremousov said, commenting on the Ukrainian side's statements about the start of a counteroffensive on the southern direction.