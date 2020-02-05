UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defexpo India 2020 Exhibition To Open In Lucknow On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 03:10 AM

Defexpo India 2020 Exhibition to Open in Lucknow on Wednesday

LUCKNOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The international arms exhibition Defexpo India 2020, in which the Russian defense industry traditionally takes part with a large-scale exposition, is opening on Wednesday in Lucknow, the capital of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Russia will be represented at the exposition, to be held on February 5-9, by the largest enterprises of the domestic defense industry, including the Almaz-Antey aerospace defense concern, the Russian Helicopters holding company, Uralvagonzavod, the United Shipbuilding Corporation and others.

Over 1,000 modern pieces of arms and military equipment are expected to be presented at the Russian exposition.

India is one of Russia's largest defense industry partners.

Related Topics

India Russia Company Lucknow February 2020 Industry

Recent Stories

Palestinian Leader, Russian Envoy Discuss MidEast ..

2 hours ago

Trump's 'Deal of Century' Could Cement Situation o ..

2 hours ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

3 hours ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

3 hours ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

3 hours ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.