Defexpo India 2020 Exhibition to Open in Lucknow on Wednesday

LUCKNOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The international arms exhibition Defexpo India 2020, in which the Russian defense industry traditionally takes part with a large-scale exposition, is opening on Wednesday in Lucknow, the capital of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Russia will be represented at the exposition, to be held on February 5-9, by the largest enterprises of the domestic defense industry, including the Almaz-Antey aerospace defense concern, the Russian Helicopters holding company, Uralvagonzavod, the United Shipbuilding Corporation and others.

Over 1,000 modern pieces of arms and military equipment are expected to be presented at the Russian exposition.

India is one of Russia's largest defense industry partners.