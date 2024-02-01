Open Menu

Defiant French Farmers Stick To Barricades

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) France's farmers showed little sign on Thursday of abandoning their protest despite government concessions in response to a movement that has spread nationwide and elsewhere in Europe.

Seven blockades were in place on motorways around Paris, throttling access to the capital as farmers in tractors were running a go-slow on the A9 motorway linking to Spain.

Long-standing complaints about squeezed pay, heavy regulation and tax were first inflamed by an agricultural fuel duty rise, whose reversal by the government last week has failed to calm tempers.

"We're still in action because the measures that have been announced are not up to our expectations or the stakes," said Bruno Vila, a union chief in the southwestern Pyrenees-Orientales department.

While President Emmanuel Macron is in Brussels for an EU summit, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal's office said he would hold a midday press conference after days of talks with rural unions.

A group of 79 farmers were released after being held in custody for a Wednesday incursion into the Rungis wholesale food market near Paris, a vital distribution hub for the capital region's 12 million people.

Truckloads of police backed up by armoured vehicles were controlling access to Rungis early Thursday, an AFP journalist saw, slowing traffic.

"Our plan will certainly be taking a break and coming back," said Frederic Ferrand, who led a farmers' convoy that reached the food market on Wednesday.

Another convoy of tractors heading for Rungis from southwest France was searching for a new route after being held up by police.

Around 200 tractors blocked 50 supermarkets in the Haute-Loire department in southern France, the local union said, criticising "inappropriate behaviour by major retailers" who "put crazy pressure on our farmers with suffocating margins".

