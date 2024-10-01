Open Menu

Defiant History-maker Zhang Shuai Powers Into Beijing Last Eight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The 595th-ranked Zhang Shuai added another chapter to her renaissance as she rolled into the quarter-finals of her home China Open on Tuesday to make more history.

Zhang's 6-4, 6-2 victory over Magdalena Frech was her fourth win in Beijing and all in straight sets -- having come into the event after losing 24 singles matches in a row.

The barren run lasting more than 600 days was the second-longest on the WTA Tour in the Open Era, which began in 1968.

The 35-year-old Zhang, a former two-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist who has been plagued by injury, again made a nonsense of her ranking against the world number 31 Frech from Poland.

Zhang, a former top-25 player who has won two major doubles titles, will face Spain's 19th-ranked Paula Badosa in the last eight.

