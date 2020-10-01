Defiant Salvini readies for migrant trial as allies rally

Italy's far-right chief Matteo Salvini stands trial Saturday for allegedly illegally detaining migrants at sea, in a case that could see him jailed for 15 years or serve him a political win

Prosecutors in the Sicilian city of Catania accuse Salvini of abusing his powers as then-interior minister to block 116 migrants from disembarking from the Italian Gregoretti coastguard boat last year under his so-called "closed ports" policy.

"I'll plead guilty of having defended Italy and Italians," said Salvini, who has called for his supporters to descend on Catania for a rally while he is in the dock.

"I did it... because protecting my country's dignity is my duty as a senator, as a minister, and above all as an Italian," he said on Twitter on Wednesday, next to a picture of him grinning and a countdown clock to Saturday's preliminary hearing.

Fellow far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, head of the Brothers of Italy party, has promised to attend the rally, while ex-prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who has faced several trials himself, will send a delegation from his centre-right Forza Italia party.

Salvini, head of the far-right League, has reportedly printed up T-Shirts for the event.

The migrants, who hailed largely from Sudan, as well as central and western Africa, were rescued in the Mediterranean in two separate operations on June 25 last year after five days at sea. There were 15 unaccompanied minors among them.