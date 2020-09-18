Defiant Soro lashes I.Coast presidential vote

(@FahadShabbir)

Former rebel chief Guillaume Soro on Thursday fired a verbal broadside at presidential elections in Ivory Coast next month after supporters of ex-head of state Laurent Gbagbo called for protests ahead of the vote

Soro declared he would remain a candidate for the October 31 ballot despite being barred by a court, even as he lashed the poll as a scheme to enshrine 78-year-old Alassane Ouattara as president.

"My candidacy is firm, unchangeable and irrevocable," Soro, a former prime minister, told journalists in Paris.

He said his country had been driven to "the brink" by Ouattara's decision to seek a third term.

Violent protests against Ouattara's candidacy left around 15 dead last month and demonstrations broke out in several cities this week despite a ban on rallies.

Tensions in the West African state, a major cacao producer, have revived traumatic memories of a months-long civil war that erupted after elections in 2010, claiming more than 3,000 lives.

Soro's help during that divisive conflict enabled Ouattara, whose electoral victory had been rejected by Gbagbo, to come to power.

He served as prime minister from 2007 to 2012 and then as speaker of parliament for seven years before falling out with the president and heading for France, the former colonial power.

Soro, 47, said the October 31 poll "does not make any sense" as it was designed to "endorse the institutional state coup d'etat of Alassane Ouattara".

He called for unity "to stop Mr. Ouattara in his crazed ambitions, by all legal and legitimate means" and for opposition leaders to press the regional bloc ECOWAS for "transparent elections".

Ivory Coast's top court, the Constitutional Council, has rejected 40 presidential election candidates, leaving only four.

It validated Ouattara's contested bid but sidelined Soro and Gbagbo on the grounds that they had been handed jail terms in absentia.