UrduPoint.com

Deforestation, Climate Change Making Outdoor Work Unsafe: Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 11:10 PM

Deforestation, climate change making outdoor work unsafe: study

A double-blow of forest destruction and climate change has caused temperatures to soar in many tropical locations, making outdoor work unsafe for millions of workers, according to a study published Friday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :A double-blow of forest destruction and climate change has caused temperatures to soar in many tropical locations, making outdoor work unsafe for millions of workers, according to a study published Friday.

Between 2003-2018, the study found, about 4.9 million people lost at least half an hour per day of working conditions at a temperature recognized as safe.

"Tropical locations are already on the edge of being too hot and humid to safely work because of climate change," said Luke Parsons, lead author on the paper published in the journal One Earth.

"Deforestation may push these places over the edge into even more unsafe work environments." Parsons' research further found that 91,000 people lost more than two hours of safe working temperatures per day -- the overwhelming majority of them in Asia.

Deforestation is already known to be associated with an increase in local temperature, due to the fact trees block out the sun's radiation, provide shade, and cool the air via evapotranspiration -- transporting water from the soil and evaporating it from their leaf surface.

But as Parsons explained in an email to AFP, "so far, many arguments for conserving tropical forests have been based on biodiversity or global climate mitigation." "We hope that this study provides additional information about the relationship between local forest health and human health that will be considered as the costs and benefits of deforestation are compared," he said.

Over the study period, the researchers found that the temperature increase linked to deforestation was much larger than that from recent climate change.

To reach their conclusions, they examined a combination of temperature readings, population estimates, and satellite imagery of global deforestation between 2003 and 2018.

And they focused in on a case-study: the Brazilian states of Mato Grosso and Para which border the Amazon rainforest and have seen large-scale deforestation over the past two decades.

In nearly 60 percent of recently deforested areas, the temperature increased by more than 2.0 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

In areas that were not cleared of their forest cover, the figure was less than eight percent.

Similarly, 47 percent of the deforested area lost more than a half-hour per day of safe work temperatures, compared to only four percent of the forested area.

Parsons' team calculated that 1.22 million square kilometers (301 million acres) of tropical forest were destroyed or degraded during the study period.

"If local communities can prevent some tropical deforestation, there could be a tangible benefit for the people living in areas with tropical forest," he told AFP.

Related Topics

Water Mato Grosso Lead May Border 2018 From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz  again under limelight on son Junaid ..

Maryam Nawaz  again under limelight on son Junaid Safdar’s valima

34 minutes ago
 Remounts, Barry’s/BN 2 qualify for main final

Remounts, Barry’s/BN 2 qualify for main final

48 minutes ago
 Canada Lifts Travel Ban on 10 African Countries - ..

Canada Lifts Travel Ban on 10 African Countries - Health Minister

1 minute ago
 Parliament best forum to discuss national issues: ..

Parliament best forum to discuss national issues: MNA

1 minute ago
 IGP takes action against two policemen

IGP takes action against two policemen

1 minute ago
 Imparting digital skills to youth in merged distri ..

Imparting digital skills to youth in merged districts govt's top priority: Atif ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.