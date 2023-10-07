Open Menu

Deforestation Down 59 Pct In Brazilian Amazon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Deforestation down 59 pct in Brazilian Amazon

SAO PAULO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon fell by 59 percent to 590.3 square km in September from a year earlier, the National Institute for Space Research (INPE) reported Friday.

Brazil is home to 60 percent of the Amazon rainforest in South America.

However, deforestation increased in the Cerrado biome savannah, up by 89 percent year-on-year in September, showed the INPE data.

Located in central Brazil, the Cerrado biome occupies 23.3 percent of the country's territory.

Since taking office in January, the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva resumed fines and penalties for environmental crimes, especially in the Amazon, so as to reduce deforestation in the region.

Related Topics

Savannah Brazil January September From Government

Recent Stories

Afghanistan struggle as Bangladesh restrict it to ..

Afghanistan struggle as Bangladesh restrict it to 124

1 minute ago
 Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in ..

Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in Asian Games

46 minutes ago
 Karachiites burdened with more increase in power b ..

Karachiites burdened with more increase in power bills

1 hour ago
 UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as th ..

UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as the country’s first woman to s ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2023

4 hours ago
UAE Team Emirates finish second at Gran Piemonte i ..

UAE Team Emirates finish second at Gran Piemonte in Italy

10 hours ago
 First land trip service connecting Ras Al Khaimah ..

First land trip service connecting Ras Al Khaimah with Oman&#039;s Musandam laun ..

11 hours ago
 MBRSC showcases UAE&#039;s global impact in space ..

MBRSC showcases UAE&#039;s global impact in space exploration at IAC 2023 in Bak ..

11 hours ago
 UAE records best-ever performance at Asian Games

UAE records best-ever performance at Asian Games

12 hours ago
 UAE President, US Senator Joni Ernst discuss bilat ..

UAE President, US Senator Joni Ernst discuss bilateral strategic alliance

12 hours ago
 Nawaz will visit Gulf states to seek investment fo ..

Nawaz will visit Gulf states to seek investment for Pakistan: Senator

12 hours ago

More Stories From World