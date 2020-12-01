UrduPoint.com
Deforestation In Brazil's Amazon Reaches Highest Rate Since 2008 - Authority

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 05:11 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Deforestation in the Brazilian part of the Amazon rainforest reached its fastest pace for the past 12 years, the Brazilian National Institute for Space Research (INPE) said.

According to data from the INPE, from August 2019 to July 2020, deforestation in the Amazon increased by 9.5 percent compared to the previous period and totaled 11,088 square kilometers (4,281 square miles).

The rate is the highest since 2008, when deforestation amounted to 12,911 square kilometers (4,985 square miles), as reported by Brazilian news agency G1.

As INPE reported, the Para state, located in the north of the country, was affected most, losing 46.8 percent of forests, followed by Mato Grosso (15.9 percent) and Amazonas (13.7 percent).

The deforested area broke the record of the previous year, when from August 2018 to July 2019, the Amazon lost 10,129 square kilometers (3,911 square miles).

