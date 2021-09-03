Defrocked Catholic Cardinal, 91, Pleads Not Guilty to Sex Attack on Teen - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the former Catholic archbishop of Washington, DC who has been stripped of his ecclesiastical status, pleaded not guilty in a Massachusetts district court on Friday to three counts of sexually assaulting a teenager in the 1970s, US media reports said

McCarrick, aged 91, faces up to 15 years imprisonment if convicted. Pope Francis stripped him of his cardinal title and priesthood in 2019 after an internal Catholic Church investigation confirmed he had abused minors and seminar students for decades, CBS news reported.

McCarrick is the first US Cardinal ever to be charged with sex crimes.

He was arraigned Friday in Dedham District Court in Massachusetts and was ordered to post $5,000 bail, have no contact with the alleged victim or any children and to hand over his passport and not leave the country, the report said.

The alleged assault took place at a wedding reception at Wellesley College in the 1970s, CBS News reported. The accuser also told police that McCarrick continued to abuse him in later years later when they met in Newton and Arlington, the report added.

A 2020 Vatican report said Pope John Paul II, who made McCarrick a Cardinal, knew about the allegations but ignored them, CBS noted.

