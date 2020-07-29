Defying Anti-Epidemic Measures By People Causes New Rise in Some Russian Regions- Minister

Some Russian regions are currently experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases, as people are neglecting preventive measures against the disease, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Some Russian regions are currently experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases, as people are neglecting preventive measures against the disease, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

"In those regions where, unfortunately, the population ignores anti-epidemic and hygiene measures, there is an increase in the number of admissions of patients with the new coronavirus infection to medical facilities," Murashko stated.