Defying Anti-Epidemic Measures By People Causes New Rise In Some Russian Regions- Minister
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 06:14 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Some Russian regions are currently experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases, as people are neglecting preventive measures against the disease, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.
"In those regions where, unfortunately, the population ignores anti-epidemic and hygiene measures, there is an increase in the number of admissions of patients with the new coronavirus infection to medical facilities," Murashko stated.