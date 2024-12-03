Defying headwinds, Germany stocks hit milestone

Germany's blue-chip DAX stock index jumped above 20,000 points for the first time Tuesday following gains on US and Asian markets, even as Europe's top economy battles multiple headwinds

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024)

The index, which groups the 40 largest publicly-traded German companies, reached 20,022 points at around 0900 GMT.

The German economy, battered by a manufacturing slowdown and weak demand for its exports, has been struggling in 2024 and is on course to contract for a second straight year.

But the DAX has nevertheless surged ahead, rising more than 19 percent in the past year.

This is in part because the index is not domestically focused, with "84 percent of the turnover of DAX companies generated abroad," Ulrich Stephan, head of investment strategy at Deutsche Bank, said recently.