Degrading Situation in Afghanistan Leads to Terrorism Spike - Russian Security Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The situation in Afghanistan keeps degrading, as US and NATO troops are leaving the country, and this is likely to contribute to a spike in terrorism, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday.

"We see preconditions for the activation of international terrorism ... The degradation of the situation in Afghanistan, which is progressing as the US and NATO military contingents withdraw, will contribute to the increase in the terrorist activity of the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda [both banned in Russia] in this country," Patrushev said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.

Russia expects the United States and NATO to keep their promises to provide financial assistance to the Afghan government, to support local security forces, and to guard the international airport in Kabul, the security council chief added.

"We consider it unacceptable to use the Afghan problematic as a cover for fulfilling geopolitical goals, including strengthening military presence of non-regional players in Central Asia," Patrushev concluded.