Open Menu

Deja Vu On The Moon: Private US Spaceship Again Lands Awkwardly

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Deja vu on the Moon: Private US spaceship again lands awkwardly

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Second time unlucky: A US company's lunar lander appears to have touched down at a wonky angle on Thursday, an embarrassing repeat of its previous mission's less-than-perfect landing last year.

Houston-based Intuitive Machines made history in February 2024 as the first private firm to place a spaceship on Earth's nearest neighbor, though the moment was marred by Odysseus toppling over upon touchdown.

For its second attempt, the company sent the hexagonal Athena lander to the Mons Mouton plateau, closer to the lunar south pole than any mission before it.

The team targeted a 12:32 pm ET (1732 GMT) touchdown, but as time passed with confirmation, mission control grew visibly tense.

Twenty minutes after the scheduled landing, company spokesman Josh Marshall announced on a webcast: "Athena is on the surface of the Moon." However, teams were still analyzing data to determine the lander's exact status, he said.

Later, CEO Steve Altemus acknowledged to reporters: "We don't believe we're in the correct attitude," an aeronautical term for orientation.

He added that the lander's position could limit power generation and communication, impacting the mission's success.

Intuitive Machines' share price tumbled 20 percent in afternoon trading.

The company suggested that, as in its previous mission, issues with Athena's laser altimeters, which provide altitude and velocity readings, may have played a role in the suboptimal landing.

Athena, like its predecessor Odysseus, has a tall, slender build. At 15.6 feet (4.8 meters) -- the height of a giraffe -- it had raised stability concerns.

However, Altemus emphasized that the lander's weight distribution kept the center of gravity low, and Intuitive Machines remains confident in its design.

Expectations were high after Texas rival Firefly Aerospace successfully landed its Blue Ghost lander on the Moon on Sunday on its first attempt.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports ..

Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports tournament’

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB ..

Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB Berlin 2025

10 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy mon ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy month of Ramadan

10 hours ago
 184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi P ..

184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi Police; two Asians arrested

10 hours ago
Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north ..

Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh

11 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..

11 hours ago
 Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme ..

Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes o ..

Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..

12 hours ago
 European rocket aims for first commercial launch a ..

European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays

11 hours ago
 Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

13 hours ago

More Stories From World