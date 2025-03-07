Deja Vu On The Moon: Private US Spaceship Again Lands Awkwardly
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 12:00 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Second time unlucky: A US company's lunar lander appears to have touched down at a wonky angle on Thursday, an embarrassing repeat of its previous mission's less-than-perfect landing last year.
Houston-based Intuitive Machines made history in February 2024 as the first private firm to place a spaceship on Earth's nearest neighbor, though the moment was marred by Odysseus toppling over upon touchdown.
For its second attempt, the company sent the hexagonal Athena lander to the Mons Mouton plateau, closer to the lunar south pole than any mission before it.
The team targeted a 12:32 pm ET (1732 GMT) touchdown, but as time passed with confirmation, mission control grew visibly tense.
Twenty minutes after the scheduled landing, company spokesman Josh Marshall announced on a webcast: "Athena is on the surface of the Moon." However, teams were still analyzing data to determine the lander's exact status, he said.
Later, CEO Steve Altemus acknowledged to reporters: "We don't believe we're in the correct attitude," an aeronautical term for orientation.
He added that the lander's position could limit power generation and communication, impacting the mission's success.
Intuitive Machines' share price tumbled 20 percent in afternoon trading.
The company suggested that, as in its previous mission, issues with Athena's laser altimeters, which provide altitude and velocity readings, may have played a role in the suboptimal landing.
Athena, like its predecessor Odysseus, has a tall, slender build. At 15.6 feet (4.8 meters) -- the height of a giraffe -- it had raised stability concerns.
However, Altemus emphasized that the lander's weight distribution kept the center of gravity low, and Intuitive Machines remains confident in its design.
Expectations were high after Texas rival Firefly Aerospace successfully landed its Blue Ghost lander on the Moon on Sunday on its first attempt.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports tournament’
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025
Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB Berlin 2025
Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy month of Ramadan
184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi Police; two Asians arrested
Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..
Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan
Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..
European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays
Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury
More Stories From World
-
Real Sociedad fight back to earn Man United draw in Europa League14 seconds ago
-
Gun-wielding teen charged with 'endangering' Australian passenger plane20 seconds ago
-
Deja vu on the Moon: Private US spaceship again lands awkwardly25 seconds ago
-
Man Utd draw in Spain in Europa League last 16 as Spurs beaten34 seconds ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 3rd update41 seconds ago
-
Saudi PIF to pay 'up to 12 months maternity leave' for tennis players46 seconds ago
-
Australians told 'prepare for worst' as tropical cyclone nears11 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's impeached President Yoon released from detention after court ruling11 minutes ago
-
Trump signs executive order establishing 'Strategic Bitcoin Reserve'21 minutes ago
-
UK appeal court to rule over jail terms for environment activists21 minutes ago
-
Ukraine energy infrastructure 'under massive' attack by Russia: minister21 minutes ago
-
Musk's SpaceX faces setback with new Starship upper stage loss1 hour ago