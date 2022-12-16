UrduPoint.com

Delay In Adoption Of New Russia Sanctions Was Due To Desire To Avoid Food Crisis - Michel

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2022 | 03:30 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) European Council President Charles Michel on Thursday confirmed the adoption of the European Union's new sanctions package against Moscow and said that the delay in the adoption was due to the desire to not jeopardize global food security.

"We managed to get an agreement on the 9th package of sanctions.

We had to wait another hour or two maybe, but we wanted to be sure that the procedure on the ministers' side too was fully finalized, and that has been the case. As the evening went by, we managed to do that," Michel told a press conference after the end of the European Council meeting.

"Whilst we are guarantying food security. The EU is committed to making sure food security is not jeopardized," he added.

