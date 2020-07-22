(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The continuous protraction of picking a new UN envoy to Libya is jeopardizing the war-torn country's prospects for peace and gets increasingly politicized, Aref Ali Nayed, the special envoy of the Libyan House of Representatives to the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and African Union, told Sputnik.

The position of the UN special envoy for Libya has been vacant since March when former envoy Ghassan Salame resigned over frustration with the deadlocked peace process. US diplomat Stephanie Williams is currently heading the UN Support Mission in Libya in an acting capacity.

"The delay in appointing a UN Special Envoy is deeply hurtful to Libya's prospects for peace and stability. This appointment should be a purely professional and technocratic decision by [UN] Secretary General [Antonio Guterres] himself. Unfortunately, it has become the domain of international politics and intrigues," Nayed said.

Commenting on candidacy preferences, the diplomat said "As Africans, we welcome the appointment of an African expert.

"

Nayed said Libya needed more of African involvement to effectively cope with the bloody civil conflict and build peace.

"Just as we believe the Arab League and the Arab mutual defense agreements should be operationalized urgently. Perhaps the decision of the Egyptian Parliament to support Libya's sovereignty and independence will lead to more Arab and African commitments," Nayed said.

Since the onset of Libya's political disarray in 2011, the oil-rich country got practically split into a duopoly. The internationally-recognized GNA has established itself as the power pole in the country's west with headquarters in Tripoli, while the rival House of Representatives and the LNA took control over the east with the center in Tobruk.

Following a failed offensive on Tripoli last year, the LNA forces attempted a rematch and the GNA launched a counteroffensive this past April. Despite continuous international mediation, as well as numerous calls by international actors upon the Libyan warring parties to cease fire during the pandemic, armed confrontation has continued.