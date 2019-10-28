The Afghan side prepared and submitted the list of its participants at the peace talks in China in a timely manner and the delay of the event occurred on Beijing's end, the spokesperson for the Afghan president, Sediq Sediqqi, said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The Afghan side prepared and submitted the list of its participants at the peace talks in China in a timely manner and the delay of the event occurred on Beijing 's end, the spokesperson for the Afghan president, Sediq Sediqqi, said on Monday.

A new round of the intra-Afghan peace talks was expected to launch in China's capital on Monday. Earlier, the Afghan presidential palace said that the government had not prepared the list and would share it with the Chinese government in a reasonable amount of time.

"We have prepared a list of participants for the Beijing meeting, the list of participants has been drawn from political parties, political allies, opposition, government officials and a variety of stakeholders," Siddiqi said, adding that "the date for the Beijing meeting was set by the Chinese government, and now it is delayed; it rests with the Chinese government.

The spokesperson added that "peace remains a priority" for the Afghan government, which had prepared a 7-point plan on the internal and external issues of the Afghan agenda.

The so-called intra-Afghan talks are being called to untangle the confrontation between the government and the Taliban movement, which has been struggling to achieve recognition since being overthrown by the forces of a UN-mandated coalition of US-led international troops almost two decades ago. Incumbent Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has repeatedly suggested pathways to recognizing the Taliban as a political party and engaging in peace talks, but the matter is in a deadlock.

With the peace talks in limbo, the Taliban have been continuously terrorizing Afghanistan with insurgency and violence. In response, the government launched special operations to eliminate security threats in polling areas.