Delayed Proton Launch To Be Carried Out In Early October - Rogozin

Thu 26th September 2019

Delayed Proton Launch to Be Carried Out in Early October - Rogozin

BAIKONUR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The launch of a Proton rocket, which was postponed due to a technical problem, will take place in the first half of October, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos, said Wednesday.

The Proton-M carrier rocket with European Eutelsat 5 West B telecommunications satellite and US Mission Extension Vehicle-1 was originally scheduled to lift off on September 30.

"The launch will take place in the first half of October," Rogozin told reporters, adding that the problem that caused the launch delay had been identified and fixed.

