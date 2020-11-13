UrduPoint.com
Delaying Biden Transition To White House Potential National Security Risk - Letter

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

Delaying Biden Transition to White House Potential National Security Risk - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) More than 150 former US national security officials that have served under Republican and Democratic administrations on Thursday sent a letter to the General Services Administration urging it to grant the Biden transition team access to government resources in order to avoid any national security risks caused by a delay.

"In this moment of uncertainty, we must put politics aside. Further delaying the Biden team's ability to access the President's Daily Brief and other national security information and resources compromises the continuity and readiness of our national leadership, with potentially immense consequences for our national security," the letter said.

Major US media outlets have projected Joe Biden to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election. However, incumbent President Donald Trump said he won the election and his victory was stolen via a massive election fraud.

Trump said he is trying to rectify the election theft by demanding recounts and taking the matter to state and Federal courts seeking to count every legal vote and discard every illegal one.

The letter said Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris should be granted access to critical government information under the Presidential Transition Act.

However, the Administrator of General Services have said a winner in the election has not been certified and refused to grant a transition team while counting of votes continues in some US states and the disputes about election results are adjudicated in court.

The letter said although counting is ongoing, Biden and Harris appear to be the election winners and starting from that position, the ongoing lawsuits regarding the election results will not be impacted.

