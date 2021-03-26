UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delaying Pullout Of US Troops From Afghanistan To Have Bad Impact On Peace Talks - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Delaying Pullout of US Troops From Afghanistan to Have Bad Impact on Peace Talks - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) If the United States delays the withdrawal process of its troops from Afghanistan it will have a negative impact on intra-Afghan negotiations, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said that Washington may not meet the May deadline to withdraw troops due to tactical issues.

"It will not have a positive impact for sure, we will wait for the reaction of the Taliban movement to these statements," Kabulov said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Russia Washington United States May From

Recent Stories

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

23 minutes ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

1 hour ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

24 minutes ago

Kremlin denies Russia and China using vaccines as ..

24 minutes ago

Ex-Moldovan President Dodon Sees No Grounds for Pa ..

24 minutes ago

RWMC, Albayrak conduct anti-corona, anti-littering ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.