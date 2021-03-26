Delaying Pullout of US Troops From Afghanistan to Have Bad Impact on Peace Talks - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) If the United States delays the withdrawal process of its troops from Afghanistan it will have a negative impact on intra-Afghan negotiations, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said that Washington may not meet the May deadline to withdraw troops due to tactical issues.

"It will not have a positive impact for sure, we will wait for the reaction of the Taliban movement to these statements," Kabulov said.