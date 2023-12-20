Open Menu

Delays On Election Day In DR Congo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2023

KINSHASA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) There have been delays and sporadic violence as voters in the Democratic Republic of the Congo go to the polls Wednesday to elect a new president, members of the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies, as well as municipal councilors.

In Kinshasa, several polling stations visited by Xinhua reporters did not open at 6 a.m.

, as was scheduled, with long queues in front of the stations.

Local officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) at the polling stations said they were still waiting for ballot kits, which are still on their way.

"I have been in this St-Pierre College polling station since 6 a.m., and now it is almost 8:30 a.m., but still no materials to allow us to vote," Guelord Mbidi, a voter in the commune of Kinshasa, told Xinhua.

