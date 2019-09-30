(@imziishan)

Representatives from 15 countries have arrived in Russia's northern city of St. Petersburg to take part in the 8th international high-level talks between members of the Arctic Council, a representative from Russia's Security Council, the organizer of the event, said

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Representatives from 15 countries have arrived in Russia 's northern city of St. Petersburg to take part in the 8th international high-level talks between members of the Arctic Council, a representative from Russia 's Security Council, the organizer of the event , said.

The three-day meeting will take place aboard a ship traveling from St. Petersburg to the island of Valaam in the center of the Ladoga Lake in Russia's northwest.

"All of the Arctic Council member states will be represented at the event Canada, Denmark, Finland, Island, Norway, Sweden, the United States [and Russia]. Representatives from security structures and the scientific community from each of those countries' have arrived [in St. Petersburg]," Yevgeny Anoshin, the Security Council's press secretary, said.

Anoshin added that representatives from China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Singapore had also come for the meeting.

The Russian delegation will be headed by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

On Sunday, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Yury Averyanov said that Russia was ready for an effective international dialogue on the development of the Arctic region that was based on respect of national interests of the regional nations.

The Arctic Council is an intergovernmental forum for Arctic states to cooperate on issues such as protecting indigenous communities, sustainable development and environmental protection.