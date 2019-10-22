UrduPoint.com
Tue 22nd October 2019

Delegates from 18 African countries have arrived in the Russian city of Sochi ahead of the Russia-Africa summit and economic forum this week, the airport authority told Sputnik on Tuesday

"As of 06:00 p.m.

[15:00 GMT] as part of the Russia-Africa summit, the Sochi International Airport has welcomed delegations from Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Madagascar, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, Egypt, Sierra Leone, Mauritania, Guinea, Gabon, South Sudan, Sudan, Uganda, the Republic of Chad, Rwanda, Congo, Libya, Algeria," the authority said.

Each delegation is welcomed by people in traditional Russian costumes who offer them a piece of round bread with a pinch of salt that visitors to Russia are expected to eat.

A total of 47 delegations are expected to attend the two-day series of events that begin on Wednesday. The summit will be co-chaired by Egypt and Russia, and the Rossiya Segodnya news agency is an official media partner.

