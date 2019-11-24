UrduPoint.com
Delegation From Ruling Syrian Baath Party Arrives In Moscow - Russian Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) A delegation from the Syrian branch of the Arab Socialist Baath Party, a ruling party of Syria, has arrived in Moscow, Dmitry Sablin, a member of the Russian lower house and the coordinator of the Russia-Syria parliamentary friendship group, told Sputnik on Sunday.

On Thursday, the Russian upper house senior lawmaker, Andrei Klimov, said in an interview with Sputnik that the delegation was scheduled to have talks with the ruling United Russia party on November 27.

"The delegation has arrived in Moscow and will visit on Sunday the [Russian] armed forces' Patriotic Park of Recreation and Leisure Patriot," Sablin said.

According to him, the delegation includes the branch's Assistant Regional Secretary Hilal Hilal and two other high-ranking members.

Sablin also stated that apart from a meeting with the United Russia leadership, the delegation would meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and participate in a discussion about appropriate role-models for the youth, organized by the Battle Brotherhood, a veterans organization and the working group on the implementation of the United Russia-Baath cooperation agreement.

The Arab Socialist Baath Party is an Arab nationalist political party, with eclectic ideological roots, including anti-imperialism, pan-Arabism, and socialism. It has been active throughout the Arab world, including Syria, where it is headed by President Bashar Assad.

