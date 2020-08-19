Delegation From Serbian Defense Ministry to Attend Opening Ceremony of Army 2020 Forum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The delegation from the Serbian Defense Ministry is due to attend the opening ceremony of the Army 2020 international defense industry forum, which opens this Sunday outside Moscow, the ministry told Sputnik.

"The delegation of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Serbia is going to attend opening ceremony of the Forum 'ARMY 2020' and participate in expert part of the Forum. Also, it is planned to tour the exhibition in the 'Patriot' Park," the statement from the public relations department of the ministry said.

Since the aim of the forum is the enhancement of the military economic and defense industry cooperation, the "meetings with other foreign partners are also envisaged, and coordination of bilateral meetings is in progress," the ministry added.

Serbia attended previous Army forums and repeatedly expressed interest in purchasing Russian weaponry and equipment.

This year, the event will take place from August 23-29 and present over 730 pieces of Russian weapons and equipment, as well as 27,000 exhibits from industrial enterprises for a free inspection. This year, over 70 countries have already confirmed their participation in the forum.