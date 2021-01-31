UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delegation From Yemen's Southern Transitional Council To Visit Russia On Sunday - Official

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 01:00 AM

Delegation From Yemen's Southern Transitional Council to Visit Russia on Sunday - Official

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) A delegation from Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) will arrive in Moscow on Sunday to discuss the situation in the country amid the delay in the implementation of the agreement between the STC and the government, the deputy head of the general department for foreign affairs, Mohammed Ghaithi, told Sputnik.

"Tomorrow morning, we will depart with a visit to Russia that will start on the same day, per the invitation of the Russian authorities," Ghaithi, who will also be among the delegation members, said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Yemen Visit Same Sunday From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

PCR tests mandatory for RAK government employees e ..

18 minutes ago

Arab Coalition destroys UAV in Yemeni airspace lau ..

18 minutes ago

Chief Editor of Russia's MediaZona News Outlet Hel ..

28 minutes ago

Ambulance driver dies of coronavirus

28 minutes ago

Gut-Behrami completes super-G hat-trick in Garmisc ..

54 minutes ago

Italy's El Shaarawy returns to Roma from China

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.