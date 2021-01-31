DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) A delegation from Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) will arrive in Moscow on Sunday to discuss the situation in the country amid the delay in the implementation of the agreement between the STC and the government, the deputy head of the general department for foreign affairs, Mohammed Ghaithi, told Sputnik.

"Tomorrow morning, we will depart with a visit to Russia that will start on the same day, per the invitation of the Russian authorities," Ghaithi, who will also be among the delegation members, said.