UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delegation Headed By Iran's Deputy Health Minister To Visit Moscow Next Week - Diplomat

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:14 PM

Delegation Headed by Iran's Deputy Health Minister to Visit Moscow Next Week - Diplomat

A delegation, headed by Iranian deputy health minister, will pay a visit to the Russian capital of Moscow next week, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) A delegation, headed by Iranian deputy health minister, will pay a visit to the Russian capital of Moscow next week, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Thursday.

"Additionally, next week a delegation, headed by the Iranian deputy minister of public health, will God willing arrive in Moscow. The delegation will include the representatives of vaccine manufacturing companies," Jalali said at a press conference.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit God

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah inspects models of student housin ..

15 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi Pri ..

15 minutes ago

PCB to request NCOC again for 50 % increase in cro ..

16 minutes ago

“Still stand with farmers,”: Greta Thunberg re ..

28 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi ..

45 minutes ago

Qureshi slams opposition for not supporting  26th ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.