MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) A delegation, headed by Iranian deputy health minister, will pay a visit to the Russian capital of Moscow next week, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Thursday.

"Additionally, next week a delegation, headed by the Iranian deputy minister of public health, will God willing arrive in Moscow. The delegation will include the representatives of vaccine manufacturing companies," Jalali said at a press conference.