Delegation Headed by Taliban Commander to Lead Presidential Administration - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The delegation led by the commander of the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) forces Abdul Ghani Baradar will head the administration of the President of Afghanistan, a source told Sputnik on Sunday.

The delegation will arrive in Kabul on Sunday or Monday from Doha, according to the source.