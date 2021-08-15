Delegation Headed By Taliban Commander To Lead Presidential Administration - Source
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 07:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The delegation led by the commander of the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) forces Abdul Ghani Baradar will head the administration of the President of Afghanistan, a source told Sputnik on Sunday.
The delegation will arrive in Kabul on Sunday or Monday from Doha, according to the source.