Delegation Of About 20 German Business Top Executives To Meet With Putin In Sochi On Dec 6

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 03:02 PM

Delegation of About 20 German Business Top Executives to Meet With Putin in Sochi on Dec 6

About 20 top managers of German companies plan to take part in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on December 6 to discuss various economic issues, Michael Harms, the CEO of the German Eastern Business Association said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) About 20 top managers of German companies plan to take part in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on December 6 to discuss various economic issues, Michael Harms, the CEO of the German Eastern business Association said on Tuesday.

"We will be in Sochi in Friday .., it is a closed meeting. Our delegation will consist of about 20 heads of [German] companies," Harms said, adding that the talks would not revolve around politics, but rather focus on economic issues.

