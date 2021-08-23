UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of Estonian Parliament Heads For Ukraine To Participate In Crimean Platform

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 05:20 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The Estonian parliamentary delegation departed to Ukraine to take part in the Crimean Platform summit, which organizers claim is dedicated to the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the parliament's press office said on Monday.

The delegation includes Marko Mihkelson, the foreign affairs parliamentary committee chairman, Mati Raidma, the Estonia-Ukraine parliamentary group head, and Raivo Tamm, a member of the delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid is also embarking on an official visit to Ukraine that will last until Tuesday.

"Even on the 30th anniversary of restoring independence in Ukraine, the international community should continue keeping a sharp eye on the situation in Crimea, and condemn the illegal annexation of the region by Russia... The Platform gives the democratic community the opportunity to come together in support of the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine," Mihkelson said as quoted by the press office.

The lawmakers will also participate in the celebrations of Ukraine's Independence Day on Tuesday as well as visit Ukraine's marine border near Mariupol on Wednesday, the press office added.

The Crimean Platform summit will take place in Kiev on Monday at the initiative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The event is aimed at gaining support from the international community to return the Crimean peninsula, which reunited with Russia in 2014, to Ukraine.

Russia repeatedly criticized the idea of convening the summit. Earlier in August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov labeled the Crimean Platform as "another coven" for the nurturing of "neo-Nazi, racist sentiments of the incumbent Ukrainian government."

More Stories From World

