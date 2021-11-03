Delegation of European Parliament Pays Three-Day Visit to Taiwan - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) A delegation of the European Parliament arrived in Taiwan for a three-day visit, the island's Central news Agency (CNA) reported on Wednesday.

The delegation includes representatives of the Special Committee on Foreign Interference in all Democratic Processes in the European Union, including Disinformation. As the European Parliament told CNA, it has never sent any official delegations to the island until the committee's current trip, which is meant to underscore the importance of the visit.

The delegation is expected to hold meetings with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang and other high-ranking officials.

The parties will reportedly discuss Taiwan's experience in combating disinformation, attempts to interfere in Taiwan's democracy, media, culture and education, as well as Taiwan's efforts to strengthen its cyberresilience.

Official relations between mainland China and Taiwan were severed in 1949. Since then, the island has been governed independently and asserts its position as an autonomous country, while Beijing views Taiwan as a breakaway province. Taiwan has political and economic relations with many other nations that recognize its sovereignty.