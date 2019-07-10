UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of Opposition Lawmakers From Georgia To Come To Moscow Sunday - Parliamentarian

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:46 PM

Delegation of Opposition Lawmakers From Georgia to Come to Moscow Sunday - Parliamentarian

A delegation of opposition lawmakers from Georgia will arrive in Moscow on Sunday, a meeting with State Duma lawmakers is scheduled, the head of the delegation, member of the Georgian parliament from the Alliance of Patriots opposition faction Giorgi Lomia told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) A delegation of opposition lawmakers from Georgia will arrive in Moscow on Sunday, a meeting with State Duma lawmakers is scheduled, the head of the delegation, member of the Georgian parliament from the Alliance of Patriots opposition faction Giorgi Lomia told Sputnik.

"We are still in Tbilisi, we are coming to Moscow on Sunday," Lomia said.

