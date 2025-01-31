Delegation Of Pakistan Business Council Meets Ambassador Tirmizi
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 09:25 PM
A delegation of the newly elected Board of Directors of the Pakistan Business Council, Dubai called on Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi at the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The delegation was led by Shabbir Merchant
ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) A delegation of the newly elected board of Directors of the Pakistan Business Council, Dubai called on Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi at the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The delegation was led by Shabbir Merchant.
During the meeting, the delegation of Pakistan Business Council presented their vision and strategy in enhancing the business to business relationship between Pakistan and the UAE. They also sought Embassy's support in materializing their vision.
Ambassador Tirmizi congratulated the new Board of Directors and assured them of the support of the embassy of Pakistan in strengthening economic and trade relations between Pakistan and the UAE.
Recent Stories
Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation
Railways prioritizes passengers safety, investigation underway into Shalimar exp ..
Chipmaker Intel beats revenue expectations amidst Q4 loss
17th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature showcases beauty, authenticity of E ..
Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Fencing Club Board
Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Board of Directors of Al Ain Chess & Mind Games Cl ..
Israeli military offensive on Jenin continues for eleventh day
Etihad Airways named Official Airline Sponsor of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
MoHAP organises annual 'Hayat Congress' for organ donation, transplantation
Nahyan bin Mubarak welcomes delegation of Indian-American leaders
HoW explores collaborations in library sciences with National Library of France
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates 13th edition of Sikka Art & Design Festival
More Stories From World
-
Chipmaker Intel beats revenue expectations amidst Q4 loss11 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Pakistan Business Council meets ambassador Tirmizi4 minutes ago
-
German inflation unexpectedly slows in boost for ECB17 minutes ago
-
Football: Europa League play-off round draw3 hours ago
-
Football: Champions League play-off round draw4 hours ago
-
Man City face Real Madrid in pick of Champions League play-off ties4 hours ago
-
Norway seizes Russian-crewed ship over suspected cable damage4 hours ago
-
Indonesia deforestation rises for third year running: NGO4 hours ago
-
Two killed by plane crash in Kenya4 hours ago
-
Man City face Real Madrid in pick of Champions League play-off ties4 hours ago
-
'Brutal' Trump example fascinates EU migration hawks4 hours ago
-
Critics say image concerns behind Indian stampede information blackout4 hours ago