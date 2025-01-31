Delegation of Pakistan Business Council meets ambassador Tirmizi

A delegation of the newly elected Board of Directors of the Pakistan Business Council, Dubai called on Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi at the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The delegation was led by Shabbir Merchant

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) A delegation of the newly elected board of Directors of the Pakistan Business Council, Dubai called on Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi at the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The delegation was led by Shabbir Merchant.

During the meeting, the delegation of Pakistan Business Council presented their vision and strategy in enhancing the business to business relationship between Pakistan and the UAE. They also sought Embassy's support in materializing their vision.

Ambassador Tirmizi congratulated the new Board of Directors and assured them of the support of the embassy of Pakistan in strengthening economic and trade relations between Pakistan and the UAE.