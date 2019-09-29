UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of Public Figures From Norway, EU, US To Start Visit To Crimea On Sunday

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 10:10 AM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) A delegation of public figures from Norway, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and the United States will start its visit to Crimea on Sunday.

The visit's agenda includes a meeting between members of the delegation and the Crimean public and officials. The visit will last through October 6.

Members of the delegation would be able to asses the current political and economic situation in Crimea, as well as the state of inter-ethnic relations within the peninsula.

Crimea rejoined Russia after over 90 percent of voters supported the move in a referendum in March 2014. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, have not recognized the results.

