Delegation Of Ruling Syrian Baath Party May Visit Moscow By End Of 2019 - Russian Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 06:50 AM

Delegation of Ruling Syrian Baath Party May Visit Moscow by End of 2019 - Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) A delegation of Syria's ruling Arab Socialist Baath Party may pay a visit to Moscow by the end of this year, the Russian upper house senior lawmaker, Andrei Klimov, said in an interview with Sputnik on Thursday.

"The Baath's visit to Moscow is being expected ... I hope, this meeting will take place before the end of the year. We have determined approximate dates [for the visit] with my colleague from the Syrian ruling party. I would like to meet with them and I hope that this meeting will be held by the end of the year," Klimov, who is the deputy chair of the Russian upper house's international affairs committee, said.

The lawmaker, who is also a deputy secretary of the general council of the ruling United Russia party noted that it was too early to announce the date of the visit due to the unstable situation in Syria.

"[Syria] still has problems with US and Turkish forces that have invaded its territory. The people we are talking about are high-ranked in the ruling party. That is why, it has often happened that we coordinated visit dates but some developments forced them to stay and put off the dates," the lawmaker explained.

Last December, Klimov told Sputnik that a Baath delegation planned to visit Moscow for holding talks with United Russia in late April or early May. However, the visit never took place.

According to Klimov, the sides planned to discuss various aspects of protecting Syria's sovereignty through the development of Russian-Syrian dialogue. The lawmaker has noted that the Syrian politicians may also visit Crimea during their trip to Russia.

