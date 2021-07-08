UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of Taliban Political Office Arrives In Moscow For Talks - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 08:16 PM

Delegation of Taliban Political Office Arrives in Moscow for Talks - Spokesman

A delegation of the political office of the radical Taliban movement (banned in Russia) arrived in Moscow for talks, Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman of the political office of the movement, the leadership of which resides in Qatar, told Sputnik on Thursday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) A delegation of the political office of the radical Taliban movement (banned in Russia) arrived in Moscow for talks, Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman of the political office of the movement, the leadership of which resides in Qatar, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Yes, the delegation arrived Moscow today morning. It will stay for two days," Shaheen, who is also a member of the delegation, said.

Sheikh Shehabuddin Delawar is heading the delegation, other members of the delegation are Mullah M. Shireen, Mullah A. Latif Mansoor, he added.

More Stories From World

