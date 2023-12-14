Open Menu

Delegation Of The Ministerial Committee Assigned By The Extraordinary Joint Arab-Islamic Summit Meets With The President Of The ICRC

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2023 | 01:55 PM

Delegation of the Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Extraordinary Joint Arab-Islamic Summit Meets with the President of the ICRC

Members of the Ministerial Committee assigned by the Extraordinary Joint Arab-Islamic Summit, and chaired by His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, met on Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Members of the Ministerial Committee assigned by the Extraordinary Joint Arab-Islamic Summit, and chaired by His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, met on Tuesday, 12 December 2023, in the Swiss city of Geneva, with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mrs. Mirjana Spolijaric Iger, with the participation of His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine, Mr. Riyad Al-Maliki, Her Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Ms. Retno Marsudi, and His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha.

During the meeting, they discussed the rapid events and serious developments in the Gaza Strip, the aggression targeting unarmed civilians and civilian objects, and the importance of providing protection for unarmed civilians. They stressed their call for an immediate ceasefire, which would offer relief to the residents of the Gaza Strip, provide the necessary needs of the population, and ensure the return of security and stability to the Gaza Strip.

The members of the committee stressed the importance of the international community making all efforts to stop grave violations of international law, specifically international humanitarian law, and to stop targeting civilians and workers in the humanitarian and relief field, expressing their condemnation of the blatant attacks by the occupation forces on hospitals and relief and shelter centers, which are a blatant violation of all relevant conventions, specifically the Geneva Conventions.

The members of the Ministerial Committee called on the international community to take all serious and urgent steps to ensure that relief corridors are secured to deliver urgent humanitarian, food, and medical aid to the Gaza Strip, and to enable international organizations to carry out their tasks without obstacles and ensure full protection for them. They also stressed the importance of investigating the violations committed and holding the perpetrators accountable.

Related Topics

Palestine Condemnation Gaza Geneva Indonesia Saudi Arabia December All OIC

Recent Stories

Joint Arab-Islamic Summit-Commissioned Ministerial ..

Joint Arab-Islamic Summit-Commissioned Ministerial Committee Meets United Nation ..

42 seconds ago
 Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit-Commission ..

Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit-Commissioned Ministerial Committee Meets ..

50 seconds ago
 Unlock Photographic Brilliance with Smart Aura Lig ..

Unlock Photographic Brilliance with Smart Aura Light Portrait

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM in Muzaffarabad, visits Yadgar-e-Shuh ..

Caretaker PM in Muzaffarabad, visits Yadgar-e-Shuhada

1 hour ago
 UNSC condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

UNSC condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2023

5 hours ago
 AC Pothohar cracks down on vegetable market overch ..

AC Pothohar cracks down on vegetable market overcharging

14 hours ago
 Police arrests outlaw in injured condition after e ..

Police arrests outlaw in injured condition after encounter

14 hours ago
 Abduction of three kids case: two kids allegedly k ..

Abduction of three kids case: two kids allegedly killed, one recovered

14 hours ago
 Security assessment sessions led by IGP in Sukkur, ..

Security assessment sessions led by IGP in Sukkur, Larkana ranges

14 hours ago
 "Foggy freeway can be nightmare for travelers", vi ..

"Foggy freeway can be nightmare for travelers", visibility plummeting across mot ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World