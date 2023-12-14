Delegation of the Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Extraordinary Joint Arab-Islamic Summit Meets with the President of the ICRC

Members of the Ministerial Committee assigned by the Extraordinary Joint Arab-Islamic Summit, and chaired by His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, met on Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Members of the Ministerial Committee assigned by the Extraordinary Joint Arab-Islamic Summit, and chaired by His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, met on Tuesday, 12 December 2023, in the Swiss city of Geneva, with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mrs. Mirjana Spolijaric Iger, with the participation of His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine, Mr. Riyad Al-Maliki, Her Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Ms. Retno Marsudi, and His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha.

During the meeting, they discussed the rapid events and serious developments in the Gaza Strip, the aggression targeting unarmed civilians and civilian objects, and the importance of providing protection for unarmed civilians. They stressed their call for an immediate ceasefire, which would offer relief to the residents of the Gaza Strip, provide the necessary needs of the population, and ensure the return of security and stability to the Gaza Strip.

The members of the committee stressed the importance of the international community making all efforts to stop grave violations of international law, specifically international humanitarian law, and to stop targeting civilians and workers in the humanitarian and relief field, expressing their condemnation of the blatant attacks by the occupation forces on hospitals and relief and shelter centers, which are a blatant violation of all relevant conventions, specifically the Geneva Conventions.

The members of the Ministerial Committee called on the international community to take all serious and urgent steps to ensure that relief corridors are secured to deliver urgent humanitarian, food, and medical aid to the Gaza Strip, and to enable international organizations to carry out their tasks without obstacles and ensure full protection for them. They also stressed the importance of investigating the violations committed and holding the perpetrators accountable.