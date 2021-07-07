(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) A delegation of US congressmen will discuss regional security and long-term cooperation with the Estonian leadership, the US Embassy in Tallinn said in a statement on Wednesday, as quoted by local media.

The diplomatic mission noted that 12 members of the US Congress came to Estonia on Tuesday and would stay there until Thursday.

The delegation, led by Mississippi Republican Senator Roger Wicker and Maryland Democrat Senator Ben Cardin, are expected to meet with the Estonian government officials to discuss regional security and bilateral cooperation.

The members of the delegation represent the US Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, as well as the US independent commission, which is engaged in the promotion of security, human rights, democracy and the economy.