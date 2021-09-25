Delegation of Venezuelan Authorities to Travel to Mexico to Meet With Opposition - Head

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) A delegation of the Venezuelan government will set off for Mexico on Saturday to attend the next round of talks with Venezuelan opposition there, the head of the government delegation Jorge Rodriguez told Sputnik.

Earlier on Saturday, the delegation of the Venezuelan opposition said that the government delegation had not arrived for the third round of the Norway-mediated talks, which was scheduled to start on Friday. The talks are held in Mexico City.

"We'll be in Mexico tomorrow" Rodriguez said.

A week before the meeting, Rodriguez posted a statement on his blog, which condemned the opposition's attempts to divert the discussion from the immediate return of Venezuelan property blocked by sanctions in third countries.

During the first two rounds of the talks, the sides adapted a memorandum of understanding, agreed to protect Venezuela's sovereignty over the Essequibo region, claimed by Guyana, and approved agreements on social security.

Venezuela saw mass protests in early 2019, shortly after President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in. The speaker of the National Assembly, Juan Guaido, proclaimed himself interim head of state. A number of Western countries, led by the United States, recognized Guaido and imposed sanctions against Maduro's government.

Russia, China, Turkey and some other countries have supported Maduro as the legitimate president.