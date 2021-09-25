UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of Venezuelan Authorities To Travel To Mexico To Meet With Opposition - Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Delegation of Venezuelan Authorities to Travel to Mexico to Meet With Opposition - Head

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) A delegation of the Venezuelan government will set off for Mexico on Saturday to attend the next round of talks with Venezuelan opposition there, the head of the government delegation Jorge Rodriguez told Sputnik.

Earlier on Saturday, the delegation of the Venezuelan opposition said that the government delegation had not arrived for the third round of the Norway-mediated talks, which was scheduled to start on Friday. The talks are held in Mexico City.

"We'll be in Mexico tomorrow" Rodriguez said.

A week before the meeting, Rodriguez posted a statement on his blog, which condemned the opposition's attempts to divert the discussion from the immediate return of Venezuelan property blocked by sanctions in third countries.

During the first two rounds of the talks, the sides adapted a memorandum of understanding, agreed to protect Venezuela's sovereignty over the Essequibo region, claimed by Guyana, and approved agreements on social security.

Venezuela saw mass protests in early 2019, shortly after President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in. The speaker of the National Assembly, Juan Guaido, proclaimed himself interim head of state. A number of Western countries, led by the United States, recognized Guaido and imposed sanctions against Maduro's government.

Russia, China, Turkey and some other countries have supported Maduro as the legitimate president.

Related Topics

National Assembly Turkey China Mexico City United States Guyana Mexico Venezuela 2019 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

3 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

3 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

3 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

3 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

3 hours ago
 EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberatta ..

EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberattacks - Lavrov

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.